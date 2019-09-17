Homlessness charity’s recover service is rated ‘good’

A service run by a charity that helps the homeless has been rated as ‘good’ by the Care Quality Commission.

The Selden Road Recovery Service is run by Turning Tides.

Grant Purser, recovery services manager, said: “CQC introduced official ratings for substance misuse services two years ago and this is the first time the recovery project has been rated.

“To receive an overall rating of ‘Good’ is a fantastic achievement for the service and that the service was rated as ‘Outstanding’ in the area of care is a testament to the passion and commitment of the staff team to provide personalised support to clients in their recovery journeys in order to make positive changes in their lives.”