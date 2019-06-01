Housebuilder staff in West Sussex pledge support for children’s reading charity

Staff at a housebuilding company in West Sussex have pledged their support for children’s reading charity Coram Beanstalk.

Retirement builder McCarthy and Stone is aiming to raise funds throughout the year via a mix of fundraising events across its developments in the area, which include Neptune House and Triton House in Worthing.

Ginny Lunn, managing director of Coram Beanstalk and John Tonkiss, chief executive of McCarthy and Stone. Picture Jason Roberts

The year’s support for the charity was kicked off with an initial £15,000 donation. Coram Beanstalk recruits and trains volunteers to deliver one-to-one reading support to children aged between three and 13 in order to improve reading ability and confidence.

The charity’s patron is the Duchess of Cornwall, who is a strong advocate for children’s literacy.

Ginny Lunn, managing director of Coram Beanstalk, said: “We are so grateful for the generous donation McCarthy and Stone has made to start the fundraising activities, and we are all very excited about this partnership. The work we do is very important as our volunteers play a vital role in introducing young children to the world of books and stories.

“McCarthy and Stone’s support this year is timely as we celebrate two years of Story Starters, a reading programme delivered by Coram Beanstalk to train volunteers to work specifically with children aged from three to five, and hopefully inspire them to embrace the world of literacy from the earliest stages of their childhood.”

Staff and customers in West Sussex will also be encouraged to volunteer their time in support of the charity’s work.

John Tonkiss, chief executive at McCarthy and Stone, said: “Coram Beanstalk is a fantastic charity. I recently met a number of the reading volunteers. They clearly enjoy helping the children and it was inspiring to see how passionate and enthusiastic they are about Coram Beanstalk.

“Our initial donation really is just the start. The choice to work with the charity not only gives our staff and customers the opportunity to make a difference by raising vital funds, it also opens up the possibility of participating in the rewarding act of volunteering as a reading helper.

“At McCarthy and Stone we are committed to enriching the lives of our customers, and it is clear both young and old stand to benefit from the intergenerational connections made during these sessions.”