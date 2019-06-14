How will you be celebrating Sussex Day on Sunday?

Sunday June 16 is Sussex Day and an opportunity to celebrate everything that is good and positive about our great county.

One of the great ambassadors for Sussex Day is former Bexhill Mayor Paul Lendon who is well known for flying the Sussex Flag and even dressing up in a snazzy waistcoast emblazoned with the Sussex emblem.

Sussex Day is the county day for the historic county of Sussex and is celebrated on 16 June each year to celebrate the rich heritage and culture of Sussex.

The event takes place on St Richard’s Day, the feast day of St Richard of Chichester, Sussex’s patron saint. The date marks the anniversary of the translation of St Richard’s body from its original burial place in the nave of Chichester Cathedral to an elaborate shrine at the Cathedral on 16 June 1276.

The idea of Sussex Day came from Worthing resident Ian Steedman who in 2006 suggested the idea to politician Henry Smith, at the time leader of West Sussex County Council. Smith liked the idea and West Sussex County Council officially recognised the day in 2007.

On Sussex Day, readings of the Sussex Charter have taken place at some towns in Sussex, including Crowborough, Heathfield, Newhaven and Petworth.

The Sussex Charter reads:

For all the people of the ancient kingdom of Sussex!

Let it be known: the 16 June of each and every year shall be known as Sussex Day.

Sussex day shall be celebrated according to the rites and traditions of Sussex.

Let it be known all the people of Sussex shall be responsible for the maintenance of those boundaries that join to those of our neighbours.

Let it be known all the people of Sussex shall be responsible for all the environs within those boundaries.

Let it be known, the people of Sussex shall recognise the inshore waters that lie inside a line drawn from Beachy Head, and extending to Selsey Bill as being, the Bay of Sussex.

Let it be known, the people of Sussex will undertake responsibility for the general well being of our neighbours.

Let it be known the people of Sussex shall be guardians of our wildlife.

Let it be known the people of Sussex will, through custom support all local business.

Finally, let it be known, as guardians of Sussex, we all know Sussex is Sussex … and Sussex won’t be druv!

In God we trust.

God Save the Queen!

