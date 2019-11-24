Huge fire which destroyed Sussex hotel is now out, fire service confirms

The fire which destroyed a Sussex hotel has now been extinguished after burning for two and a half days, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed.

The blaze at the Claremont Hotel, in Grand Parade, Eastbourne, had been burning since before 9am on Friday (November 22).

On Sunday (November 24), the fire service said crews have damped down and 'all remaining pockets of fire have been extinguished'.

A spokesman added: "After extensive work by the supplier the gas supply to the Claremont in Eastbourne is isolated.

"We will continue to inspect and monitor the site overnight to ensure the fire remains out."

Approximately 130 guests and members of staff were evacuated from the Claremont Hotel on the seafront after the blaze broke out just before 9am on Friday (November 22).

At least 12 fire engines were sent to the scene to battle the flames, which tore through the building into the roof and left black clouds of smoke streaming into the sky.

A fundraiser set up following the fire has raised more than £2,000 for the people affected.