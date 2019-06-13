Hundreds attend consultation for Shoreham’s BeachBox development

More than 400 people have attended a public consultation on plans to turn a dilapidated toilet block into a café and community hub on Shoreham’s Beach Green.

Designs for the BeachBox café were displayed by Brighton-based developer Boxpark at the Harbour Club last Tuesday (June 4).

Before the event Adur councillor Joss Loader had pushed for greater publicity for the consultation, which also covers plans for a roof terrace, changing rooms and a centre for watersports.

“The fact that more than 400 people turned up at the first consultation event clearly demonstrates the importance and sensitivity of Beach Green,” she said.

“There was broad community support for the re-redevelopment of the run-down public toilet site but also a number of very valid concerns from people living in the immediate vicinity.

“These included concerns about noise, light pollution, parking and the height and design of the proposed building itself.

“It is vitally important that Boxpark continues to work with the local community and to listen to all views prior before lodging a planning application.”

Mrs Loader also convinced the developers to agree to a second consultation next Friday, June 21, at the Beach Dreams festival on Beach Green, from 4pm to 8pm.

The event was attended by community group Shoreham By Cycle, which has expressed concerns the increased footfall could make existing cycling issues worse.

A spokesman for the group said it would put pressure on the already narrow cycle path outside the café.

The path could be redirected to go north of the building, the spokesman said, or be split into pedestrian and bicycle sections to avoid any ‘inevitable tension’.