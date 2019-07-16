Hunt for celebrity fugitives zones in on Sussex

Three celebrities on the run as part of a Channel 4 TV show were thought to be in Sussex over the weekend.

Welsh rugby player Gavin Henson, and celebrity chefs Jean-Christophe Novelli and Aldo Zilli, are all taking part in the new series of Celebrity Hunted.

The programme sees contestants try and escape capture by a team of Hunters, in a bid to raise money for Stand Up To Cancer.

Over the weekend, the team of Hunters took to social media in its efforts to capture the trio – who were all thought to be in Hastings, East Sussex.

Hunted HQ offered ‘substantial rewards’ for information that would lead to the capture of one of the fugitives.

Members of the public also reported seeing a dark blue helicopter hovering over the area.

Producers of the show will not want to give anything away, but people can find out what happened when the show airs on Channel 4 later this year.