New Monks Farm Development Limited released a short statement this evening, in response to news the furniture giant will no longer build the long-planned store on the site, which was announced this morning.

The news had left many people wondering what would happen to the planned improvements to the A27. The statement makes is clear the work will go ahead as scheduled.

A spokesman for New Monks Farm Developments Limited said: “We note that IKEA have announced they are no longer proceeding to build their store, however, this makes no difference to our plans for the site.

An artist's impression of how the IKEA in Lancing could have looked

“The new junction will proceed as planned and is needed for the new housing, as well as for the development planned for Shoreham Airport.

“This secured the future of the airport, which previously was in administration before our plans were approved.”