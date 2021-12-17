The live Nativity procession passing through Homefield Park, Worthing

In pictures: Live Nativity processes through streets of East Worthing

Members of St George’s Church in East Worthing put on a live Nativity performance, processing through the streets with a large crowd following. This was the third live Nativity the church had organised, with the Christmas story being narrated by the Rev John Brook, vicar of St George’s, and carols being sung as the procession made its way around the parish on Saturday, December 11.

Kathryn Hughes-Burton, children’s and youth worker, said: “People gathered in the church garden with Mary, Joseph and Aubrey the donkey, ready to leave at 3pm to walk a route around East Worthing, calling at The Alexandra to see if there was any room at the inn. Then it continued on to Homefield Park, where we were met by some angels with good news and shepherds, before finally meeting the Magi with their gifts at the end of Ladydell Road and returning to St George’s Church to a final stable scene after following the star. The afternoon was concluded with seasonal refreshments in church.”

For further details of Christmas events at St George’s Church, visit www.stgw.org.uk and click on ‘Christmas at St George’s’ or find St George’s Church, East Worthing on Facebook.

The live Nativity procession making its way along Selden Road, East Worthing

Mary and Joseph arrive with their donkey at the inn, The Alexandra, in East Worthing

Watching the live Nativity at the inn, The Alexandra, in East Worthing

The live Nativity procession passing through Homefield Park, Worthing

