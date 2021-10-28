Staff and volunteers were presented with awards for their decades of service for the NHS, with many also receiving Queen’s Medals for Long Service and Good Conduct in recognition of their achievements.

Chief Executive Commendations were awarded across a number of categories including 'Exceeding Expectations', 'Clinical Excellence and Quality Improvement', 'Demonstrating Compassion and Respect', 'Community or Voluntary Service', and a new category this year: 'COVID-19 Response'.

Medals and awards for long service were presented in person while commendation award winners joined the celebrations virtually.

Click here to read more about the event.

1. Jerry Hillman-Smith, a production manager from Burgess Hill, was awarded for 30 years' NHS service.

2. Julian Quin, HART team leader from Gatwick, was awarded a Queen's Medal for Long Service and Good Conduct.

3. Karen Lavender, HR policy and employee relations manager at SECAmb HQ in Crawley was awarded for 20 years' NHS service.

4. John Laver, a paramedic from Eastbourne, was awarded for 40 years' NHS service.