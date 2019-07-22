Jamie's Wish Trust 13th annual Family Fun Day.''Pictured are the Sussex Army Cadet Force, Kit Kar Display Team. ''Littlehampton, West Sussex. ''Picture: Liz Pearce '''20/07/2019''LP190921 SUS-190720-224809008

Jamie’s Wish Trust family fun day 2019 in pictures

Jamie’s Wish Trust held its 13th annual family fun day at Linden Park in Littlehampton on Saturday. The event will be opened by the Littlehampton Sea Cadets Band and was compered by Darren Power of Studio One Disco.

Fantastic entertainment during the afternoon included singers Joe Butt, Alex Mead and Tim Evernden, Sussex Tornado’s Cheerleaders, the Sussex Army Cadet Force Kitkar Display Team, a tug of war competition, Zorball, welly throwing, character walkabouts, a baby competition, dog show, craft stalls, a bouncy castle and Guile’s Reptiles.

Sussex Tornado's Cheerleaders. Picture: Liz Pearce LP190918
Volunteers Amy Woodley, Connor Truman, Briony Reed and Lucy Cooper. Picture: Liz Pearce LP190910
From left, Lucy Cooper, Amy Woodley, Chloe Simmonds and Briony Reed with Puppy the Burmese python from Guile's Reptiles. Picture: Liz Pearce LP190919
Sussex Army Cadet Force Kitkar Display Team. Picture: Liz Pearce 'LP190921
