Jerusalem composer’s wife gets a blue plaque at Rustington home

The wife of the composer of Jerusalem is getting a blue plaque outside her home in Rustington.

Outside Knightscroft in Sea Lane, Rustington, is a blue plaque for Sir Hubert Parry: the composer of Jerusalem, one of our country’s most treasured anthems.

Hubert Parry at Knightscroft House with Lady Maud

And a second one will be joining it to mark the life of his wife – a suffragist who left her own mark on history.

On Tuesday morning, Lady Maud Parry’s plaque will be unveiled by her great-granddaughter Kate Russell following the efforts of Chris Merry and Gail Cusden.

Chris, from Milton Close, Rustington, said they were inspired by the centenary of women getting the vote last year. She said: “We realised that Maud in her own right had done things beside her husband, and no-one was doing anything about it.”

Born in 1851, Lady Maud and Sir Hubert came to the area in 1876 to improve her health. They built Knightscroft and in 1909, Lady Maud became chairman of the Worthing and Littlehampton branch of the National Union of Women’s Suffrage Societies.

Her social circle included Millicent Fawcett, leader of the union, and her sister Agnes and cousin Rhoda. A blue plaque for the latter two was put up outside their home in Old Orchard House in The Street, Rustington, in 2018. Lady Maud died in 1933.

The main sponsor of the plaque is the Rusti-Belles WI group, of which Chris is a member.