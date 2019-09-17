Buddys opening.''Buddys charity shop and cafe celebrate re-opening after major refurbishment. '''14/09/2019''LP191324 SUS-190915-220433008

Joyful atmosphere as Worthing cafe celebrates relaunch

There was a joyful atmosphere at Buddys on Saturday as the Worthing Mencap cafe celebrated the relaunch following refurbishment. Lots of people turned out to see the new look and celebrate the reopening of the cafe in South Farm Road.

Richard Deniese, business development lead, said: “It went really well. There was a really joyful atmosphere at Buddys on the day. All staff and volunteers were so proud to be able to say that all of the food we were selling had been made in the kitchen at Buddys and people with learning disabilities had been fully involved.” Read more: Worthing cafe set for relaunch after major refurbishment

Worthing Mencap and Buddys volunteers. Picture: Liz Pearce LP191315
Worthing Mencap and Buddys volunteers. Picture: Liz Pearce LP191315
Hilsea Portsmouth
jpi media resell
Buy a Photo
Worthing mayor Hazel Thorpe and consort Robin Rogers with town crier Bob Smytherman. Picture: Liz Pearce LP191316
Worthing mayor Hazel Thorpe and consort Robin Rogers with town crier Bob Smytherman. Picture: Liz Pearce LP191316
Hilsea Portsmouth
jpi media resell
Buy a Photo
Worthing mayor Hazel Thorpe. Picture: Liz Pearce LP191317
Worthing mayor Hazel Thorpe. Picture: Liz Pearce LP191317
Hilsea Portsmouth
jpi media resell
Buy a Photo
Buddys opening.''Buddys and Mencap charity shop celebrate re-opening after major refurbishment. ''Pictured is cutting the ribbon is Cllr Hazel Thorpe (Mayor of Worthing). ''14/09/2019''LP191321 SUS-190915-220400008
Buddys opening.''Buddys and Mencap charity shop celebrate re-opening after major refurbishment. ''Pictured is cutting the ribbon is Cllr Hazel Thorpe (Mayor of Worthing). ''14/09/2019''LP191321 SUS-190915-220400008
Hilsea Portsmouth
jpi media resell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3