Lancing appears on BBC's Have I Got News For You over proposed name change

Lancing has appeared as one of the answers on a BBC comedy panel show amid discussions around a proposed name change.

Last night (May 17), the village made an appearance on BBC One show Have I Got News For You as an answer in the 'odd one out' round.

Have I Got News For You regular panellist Ian Hislop. Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

One of four options, Lancing was placed alongside Norwich City FC's open top bus parade, the filming of the latest James Bond film and Vladimir Putin's ice hockey victory lap.

Lancing was correctly identified as the only one of the four to be making itself longer, in reference to a divisive proposal to change its name to Lancing-on-Sea.

This week's host, Welsh comedian Rhod Gilbert, said the village had 'gone for Lancing-on-Sea to make it sound posher and therefore attract more tourism'.

Panellist and Private Eye editor Ian Hislop suggested renaming it 'Strictly Come Lancing' instead, but did say there was a 'very good puppet store' in the village.

The proposed new sign for Lancing

Rhod then quoted some of the more derisive comments from social media, namely that Lancing's main attractions are 'betting shops, charity shops and takeaways'.

Lancing Parish Council has come under fire this week for its proposed rebranding of Lancing, which it said is part of a consultation process and by no means a fixed decision.

The national attention Lancing has received has seen several posts pop up on social media defending the village, with many residents sharing their favourite aspects of their hometown.