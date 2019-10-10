Lancing charity shop the first of its kind in the South East

A charity shop that recently opened in Lancing has blazed a trail for the South East.

Last Monday, Mind’s new £5 and under shop opened in Queens Parade, Lancing, becoming the first of its kind in the area.

Staff and volunteers at the new Mind store in Lancing SUS-190910-084716001

The shop offers everything from affordable pre-loved must-haves to one-off bargains on the high street and will sit in the centre of the community.

The shop’s manager, Samantha Firth, said: “We encourage the people of Lancing to get behind this great new concept for the shop. There are very easy ways that everybody can get involved such as donating unwanted clothing and items, volunteering or simply shopping at the store.

“Don’t forget you can make your generous donations go further by quickly and easily signing up to our Gift Aid Club. Either way you’ll be helping Mind ensure that the one in four of us who will experience a mental health problem in any given year have somewhere to turn for support.”

Mind helps to support those who experience mental health problems. The charity said one in four of us will experience a mental health issue each year.

It has been on the high street for over 50 years, with more than 3,000 volunteers and 450 staff serving shops across the country.