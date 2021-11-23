Lancing dance scholar wins two national trophies

Sienna Ellman-Baker, 16, competed at the Winter Gardens Blackpool in the under-35 division, taking second place in the UK for Latin and fourth in ballroom.

She is a member of Hove Dance Centre and partnered with principal Jake Hooker for the competition.

Sienna also competed in the under 40 couples competition, partnering with singer songwriter Zoe-Beth Hobbs, also a member of Hove Dance Centre, taking second place in both Ballroom and Latin.

Sienna Ellman-Baker, 16, from Lancing with her ballroom partner Jake Hooker at the Blackpool National Grand Finals 2021

Sienna is a year-12 dance scholar, studying performing arts at Seaford College in East Lavington.

Alena Bennett, head of dance, said: “We are so proud of Sienna. She competed in so many different styles, jive, rumba, cha cha, waltz, tango, quickstep, basically all the dances that they do on Strictly. This is a huge achievement.”