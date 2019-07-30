Lancing dental clinic could be relocated

A dental clinic in Lancing for people with specific health and social care issues could be relocated.

The Special Care Dental Service, based at Lancing Health Centre in Penstone Park, could move to another location in Lancing or be amalgamated with the service in Worthing.

Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the clinic, is holding a consultation after concluding that its current site is unsuitable.

The premises do not comply with CQC guidelines or health and safety requirements, due to a lack of suitable decontamination facilities and space to store medical gases, according to the consultation document.

Evacuation routes for wheelchair patients are difficult to navigate and the layout of the site is ‘not fit for purpose’.

The sustainability of the service is also at risk due to potential competition and high running costs, according to the document.

There are currently 284 dental patients registered at the clinic, which is aimed at people with special needs or people who have difficulty accessing general dental services.

Possible options being explored include remaining at the centre but improving the layout, finding suitable accommodation in the village or joining with Worthing Central Clinic – which was recently refurbished.

The trust said it would take into account the impact on patients, carers and staff, as well as any costs and potential savings.

The consultation ends on Friday, August 23. Visit www.sussexcommunity.nhs.uk to have your say on the plans.

