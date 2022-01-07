Lancing family tell of ‘horrendous mould and damp’ in their flat

Adrian Ovenden has been living in a flat in Penhill Road with his partner Kayleigh Harris and their three children – Emily, 17; 12-year-old Jorja-Carol and Harley, 11 – and said they have had ‘constant battles’ with mould and damp throughout their property.

Adrian, 37, said he had even had to move out because of health issues resulting from the conditions.

Emily is still living at the flat and shares a bedroom with Jorja-Carol, who has scoliosis and is using a back brace while awaiting surgery.

Adrian Ovenden, his partner, Kayleigh Harris and their children, Emily, 17, Jorja-Carol, 12, and Harley, 11

Adrian said: “We have lived here for six years and had constant battles with horrendous mould and damp and the council just come out and wipe the walls down.

“I can do this myself but the level of mould and damp it outrageous.

“We have cleaned and decorated time and again and it continues to just come back even worse, it has caused damage to our own belongings like wardrobes which we have had to throw away and replace again at our own cost.

“I currently don’t live at the property due to health reasons. Living on this property could have been a cause of my problems mentally and physically. As a family it has put a lot of pressure on us.

“Adur council have never offered us any other accommodation. However, over the last 12 to 18 months the council has refitted a bathroom stating this was the problem – but I beg to differ as the mould is disgusting.

“In an ideal world we need to be moved to a more suitable property closer to family for support, which we did ask for but were denied.”

An Adur & Worthing Councils spokesman said: “We have been made aware of the issues in one of the flats in Penhill Road, Lancing, and, as a matter of urgency, have arranged a visit to investigate the situation. Once assessed, we can then fix any problems.”

