Southern Water said a rising main burst in Orient Road overnight, with the resulting flooding affecting surrounding roads this morning.

A spokeswoman for Southern Water said: “A pumped sewer main carrying wastewater from properties has burst.

“Our priority is to maintain services for local properties so that they can continue to use bathroom and kitchen facilities as normal this morning, while also preventing internal flooding to homes and protecting the environment. Then the burst main can be accessed and repaired.

Southern Water are continuing to work on repairing the burst rising main in Orient Road, Lancing, that burst last night. Photo by Eddie Mitchell

“We are sorry for the disruption caused to residents in the area overnight and this morning.

“We have teams at site to support those who need us as we work as quickly and quietly as possible – a full clean-up of the area will be then undertaken.”

