Lancing neighbours win £180,000 in People’s Postcode Lottery

A group of lucky Lancing residents are getting into the festive spirit early after winning a share of £180,000.

The Lewin Close neighbours struck gold in the People’s Postcode Lottery last Monday, with four pocketing £30,000 each and a fifth taking home £60,000, after entering with two tickets.

Wendy Gill, People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson and Carol Poole SUS-191212-132952001

Carol Poole, 74, said the prize is going to change her life and would allow her to keep going to her dance classes.

“I just can’t believe it,” she said.

“Dreams really do come true. I always cry at the adverts because it’s lovely to see other people and their cheques, but you never expect it to be yourself winning.

“I’ve had a tough few years but I’m going to celebrate by buying myself a new car. It’s on the way out at the moment, and it’s the only way I can get to my dance classes. Thanks to this money it’s a relief knowing that I can buy a new one and not have to worry.

“I think it’s lovely that the money also goes to help lots of different charities as there’s a lot of people needing support out there. I’m just so pleased. This has truly made my Christmas.”

One of Carol’s neighbours, 62-year-old Wendy Gill, also won £30,000 and said she was ‘over the moon’ to finally win after three years of entering.

She said she has three children with partners and four grandchildren, so the pre-Christmas cash boost would allow her to spoil her family.

There was also a holiday in the pipeline, she said, with the destination yet to be decided.

This latest batch of prizes are part of the Postcode Lottery’s Christmas campaign where one postcode is drawn every day to win £30,000 per ticket throughout December.

At least 32 per cent of ticket sales go to charity, with over £500million raised for the UK and abroad.