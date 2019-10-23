Lancing’s monthly village market to be cut to four times a year

The success of a Hallowe’en-themed Lancing Village Market on Saturday has offered a glimpse into a vastly different future for 2020.

From next year, the typically monthly event will be cut down to four seasonal offerings.

On the third Saturday of the month, visitors can enjoy a spring market focused on Easter, a summer market in July, another Hallowe’en-themed market in October and a Christmas event in December.

Adur Markets said the changes came about after consultation with traders, councillors and community groups and will give renewed focus and energy to the markets, which will remain in North Road.

Councillor Emma Evans, Adur District Council’s cabinet member for environment, said: “The Lancing Village Market has been transformed since it was rebranded under the Adur Markets logo and moved into its more prominent location 18 months ago.

“Of the monthly markets held since then, by far the most popular have been our themed events. After carefully listening to traders, business representatives and community groups we have decided to switch our focus onto making these four events the biggest and best they can be.

“While the quantity of markets will reduce, it will be able to ramp up the quality of the stalls and attractions that we can offer.

“We want to thank residents and traders for their ongoing support of the markets and look forward to a bright new future for the Village Market into 2020 and beyond.”

The council has pledged to keep stall rates competitive in the long run while providing community groups space to promote their local events.

For more details or to book a stall contact 01273 263265 or email markets@adur-worthing.gov.uk.