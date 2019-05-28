Lancing’s Sir Robert Woodard Academy students make environmental pledge

Sir Robert Woodard Academy students have pledged to reduce their carbon footprint.

On Friday (May 24) , the academy joined other schools across the country to raise awareness of climate change by hosting a ‘Green Day’.

Pic Steve Robards SR1912508 SUS-190525-111750001

Students wore green to show support and understanding of the ‘climate emergency’. They also made a pledge to reduce their carbon footprint.

Science teacher Rob Loveridge said: “The academy took a few little steps on the journey to reducing its carbon footprint, but magnify this by all of the staff and students that have started to understand the need to take action, and hopefully the start of something big will come of it.”

Student scientists calculated their carbon footprint and launched #unmucktheworld@SRWA, a campaign to investigate ways they can help to reduce it as part of the MELT project run by the Institute for Research In Schools (IRIS).

A spokesman said: “These local students are the next generation of scientists who will help to change the world.

Pic Steve Robards SR1912515 SUS-190525-111800001

“The Green Day highlighted the need to live more sustainably as an individual and as a school community; especially when it comes to reducing our carbon footprint which everyone knows has a massive influence on climate change.”

Signing a petition. Pic Steve Robards SR1912520 SUS-190525-111811001

Pic Steve Robards SR1912523 SUS-190525-111822001