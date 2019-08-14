Lancing to receive two more public defibrillators as appeal rolls on

Life-saving equipment is set to be installed in Lancing after a successful fundraising effort.

Lancing’s Mash Barn councillor Lee Cowen has raised funds for two publicly-accessible defibrillators in his area through crowdfunding, charity donations and a raffle.

Lee Cowen, Joss Loader and Terry Ayres from the Sussex Heart Charity SUS-190813-152608001

Lee raised the funds as part of a public appeal launched by the former chairman of Adur District Council Joss Loader, during her time in office.

Lee, who is also a Lancing parish councillor, said:“The chances of surviving a cardiac arrest using a defibrillator is close to 90 per cent if used within the first minute, so having a unit close by is important. Mash Barn estate now has 24/7 accessibility to a defibrillator machine.

“You don’t need to be trained to use a defibrillator – anyone can use it. I’d like to thank the former chair of Adur District council, councillor Joss Loader, for her appeal and all those who donated to help raise the funds.”

A raffle at the Co-op’s North Road store added to the crowdfund, and the Sussex Heart Charity matched the funds raised with its own contribution.

The first defibrillator has already been installed outside a sheltered housing comples at Shadwells Court in Shadwells Road and a second will be installed in Lisher Road.

The latest installation means 15 defibrillators have now been funded through Joss’s appeal.

She launched the initiative in memory of her late father, Brian Hollebone, who died from a sudden heart attack aged just 49.

Joss thanked Lee, the Co-op, the Sussex Heart Charity and all who contributed to the fundraiser.

She said: “If I can help prevent a similar tragedy striking any other family, I will consider this a job very well done.”

There are three defibrillators on Shoreham Beach, two in Shoreham town centre, four south of the A27 in Lancing, two in North Lancing and one in Fishersgate. More have also been secured for sites in Lancing, Southwick and Shoreham and will be installed soon.