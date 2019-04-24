Lancing Traders’ Association celebrate successful first event with Easter trail

The first event held by the newly formed Lancing Traders’ Association has been hailed a success.

The group organised the Community Family Easter Trail event at the village market in North Road on Saturday, aimed at children aged between three and 13.

Singer Jenna Hall with her Easter-themed backing group at the market

A total of 49 children took part and completed the free trail, which involved following a map with clues to the location of 15 eggs, each with a letter to spell a festive phrase, distributed along the length of Lancing High Street in local stores.

Those who completed the trail received a goody bag and entered a prize draw, with prizes including £10 vouchers for Amy’s Pottery along with an Easter Bunny, three David Walliams books and a metre of chocolate.

Three winners were delighted to take home the main prizes.

Heidi Rush, of HR Smart and vice-chairman of the Lancing Traders’ Association, said: “It was a great event, enjoyed by everyone that took part. The families all enjoyed themselves and said what great village shops we had.”

Residents also found it a good opportunity to explore the high street and discover shops they had not known existed, she added.

As the event was taking place, the traders association stall was also selling tickets for a raffle containing thirteen prizes, all donated from local businesses in support of the event.

Jason Briggs, chairman of the association, said: “As the first event for our association we couldn’t be more pleased at its success.

“Our thanks to all the members who have put in a lot of time and effort to make this happen, to the village market for their support and of course to the families who came along and took part.

“Local communities can flourish and grow when they have a strong shopping district supported by the people they serve; this was a great example of local traders and the wider community coming together to achieve that aim, whilst having some fun along the way.”

Lancing Traders’ Association has been developed to help the community get more from their village and transform Lancing into a thriving centre of commerce.

Any local businesses interested in find out more about the association can contact its secretary, Zoe Imbimbo from Colourfull Kitchens, by emailing office@colourfullkitchens.com

Entertainment at the Easter-themed market this weekend was provided by singers Becka Hugget and Jenna Hall, who were joined by a backing group featuring a spring chicken and three Easter bunnies.

Councillor Carol Albury said there was a ‘wonderful atmosphere’.

