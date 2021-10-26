4.

WEST BEACH AREA LANCING POOH FLOATING 26-10-11 We are continuing to work on a burst rising main in Orient Road, Lancing. Our priority is to maintain services for local properties so that they can continue to use bathroom and kitchen facilities as normal this morning, while also preventing internal flooding to homes and protecting the environment. Then the burst main can be accessed and repaired. We are sorry for the disruption caused to residents in the area overnight and this morning. We have teams at site to support those who need us as we work as quickly and quietly as possible â€“ a full clean-up of the area will be then undertaken. Maxine Soghmanian Media Officer T. 01903 272082 M. 07597 665775 southernwater.co.uk

Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL