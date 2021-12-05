Lancing church host first Christmas Tree Festival. Pic S Robards SR2112043 SUS-210412-203053001

Lancing’s first ever Christmas tree festival: in pictures

Taking place from Friday, December 3 until Sunday December 5, Lancing’s inaugural Christmas tree festival was a hit with residents and visitors alike.

By Connor Gormley
Sunday, 5th December 2021, 4:39 pm
Updated Sunday, 5th December 2021, 4:52 pm

Hosted by St Michael’s and All Angels church, in South Street, the event featured a variety of Christmas trees decorated by local shops, businesses and community organisations.

Lancing brass and carol singers were also on the scene, providing guests and visitors with stellar festive entertainment.

