Last chance to enter the Best of Sussex community awards

There’s just over a week to go until the deadline for entries at the very first Best of Sussex Community Awards.

We are looking to celebrate the people and organisations in our area that make a huge difference to the community.

Those shortlisted in each category will be invited to attend an awards ceremony in Brighton, with afternoon tea and a flight on the British Airways i360.

We’ll also shout about the winners in this newspaper and its sister titles across Sussex.

Can you think of a local hero, a carer or volunteer who deserves recognition?

Or does your child’s school go above and beyond to help its pupils?

Is there a sports group or charity in your area that you think deserves a shout out for its work in the community?

Or perhaps you work for a business which does more than its bit for the area, with charity work or fundraising schemes.

We want to hear about all the brilliant work going on in your community – so make sure you get your nominations in before the November 8 deadline.

To nominate an individual or organisation for a Best of Sussex award, visit: www.sussexcommunityawards.co.uk

Everything you need to know about the awards

Outstanding charities, community groups and individuals will be celebrated at the inaugural Best of Sussex Community Awards in December.

The awards, organised by this newspaper in association with the Sussex Masonic Charity Foundation, will shine a spotlight on the amazing contribution of community heroes in our region.

The event will highlight those going that extra mile for their community, schools making a real difference, and individual achievements from emergency service heroes and top volunteers.

The awards will be held on Sunday, December 8 at the Hilton Brighton Metropole, where those shortlisted for awards will enjoy a drinks reception and delicious afternoon tea before an awards ceremony celebrating the Best of Sussex.

All finalists will also enjoy a flight on the 162m observation tower, the British Airways i360, straight after the ceremony.

To nominate an individual or organisation for a Best of Sussex award by the deadline of Friday, November 8, visit: www.sussexcommunityawards.co.uk

The categories

999 Award

Presented to a member of the emergency services or the armed forces for commitment to their profession.

Personal Achievement Award

Recognising those who have gone over and above what is expected and pushed the boundaries to achieve their goals. We would love to hear about your achievements.

Charity of the Year

Playing an ever-increasing role in our community, this award is for groups that make a difference.

Best Fundraiser

Whatever has inspired them, this is for those who raise cash to provide much needed support.

Sporting Star Award

A coach, team or individual who has performed beyond expectations or acted as role models.

Best Community Organisation

For those who meet to enrich the community by volunteering or helping the community.

Carer of the Year

An award for someone who spends time in making sure that others have independence or dignity.

Best School of the Year

Schools are more than just statistics and exam results. The best schools are the ones which play a vital role in the development of their pupils and also play a key part in the community.

Best Business in the Community

Recognising the transformation role our local businesses play in our community.

Spirit of Youth Award

Recognising a young star who has beaten all expectations and become a role model.

Overall Achiever of the Year

This award recognises excellence in accomplishing the very best in their field of activity

Best Volunteer of the Year

For those who give up their time to ensure that organisations can continue their work.

Local Hero Award

This award is for those who really live up to the label of hero.

To nominate an individual or organisation for a Best of Sussex award by the deadline of Friday, November 8, visit: www.sussexcommunityawards.co.uk

