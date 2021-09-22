Launch success for book uncovering mysterious Cold-War bomber crash in Southwick

Using newspaper reports, accounts from local people and top-secret official documents, Southwick Society chairman Mary Candy uncovered the story of a bomber crash that took place on May 11, 1956.

Details of the historical event were told in the new book, Southwick's Miraculous Escape, which was successfully launched at the Manor Cottage Heritage Centre.

The event was attended by Tim Laughton MP and the leader and chairman of Adur District Council Neil Perkin and Stephen Chipp, who were some of the first to buy the new book.

Many local residents who were buying the book still vividly remembered the horrific crash in 1956 and shared emotional accounts of the event on the morning of the launch.

The book can be purchased for £8 by emailing [email protected]

All proceeds of the sale will go towards the upkeep of the Manor Cottage Heritage Centre.