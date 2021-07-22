Aidan Iqbal was crowned the winner of the £50 gift voucher prize for his luxurious three-storey design.

Charlotte Bull, headteacher, said: “The Lego competition was a huge success and we were proud of all children who submitted their entries.

“The pupils were enthused and motivated to take part and it was a great way to end the school year.

Aidan Iqbal from The Laurels Primary School in Durrington won Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties' Lego house building competition

“The children enjoyed sharing their house designs for the competition. We had everything from three-storey designs to colourful bungalows – so they really got creative.”

The Laurels is near to Taylor Wimpey’s Barley Grange Phase 4 development.

Roz Wells, sales and marketing director, said: “When the entries arrived, we were blown away by the creativity and thought that the children of The Laurels Primary School had put into their Lego houses.