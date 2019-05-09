Life-saving Lancing man’s ashes to be scattered in Africa after tragic killing

The ashes of a Lancing man killed in 2014 are finally being laid to rest in the place he carried out life-saving work.

Former bomb disposal expert Mark Manning spent years in Africa clearing mines for the charity MAG International, before tragically losing his life over a dispute around an unpaid debt.

His son, Kane Manning, is travelling to the city of Kuito in Angola, along with Mark’s brother, sister and step-daughter to carry out his final wishes.

“He always wanted half of his ashes to go where he worked,” said Kane.

“He loved saving people’s lives and we always said we would honour his wishes.

“It’s been a long process, but now we are all free and able to get down there – now’s the right time. It will be a good send-off.

“It should allow us all to move on a bit better now.”

The ashes will be scattered around a lake near the city, where Mark carried out much of his work, on September 10.

Until then, they will rest in Mark’s sister’s house in Lancing.

The other half of the ashes have already been scattered on Mark’s father’s grave in Steyning, next to his own headstone, in line with his wishes.

It will be Kane’s first visit to Africa and the 21-year-old said it was important that he got to explore an area that was such a major part of his father’s life, which was so cruelly cut short.

In 2017, Colin Gale from Worthing was sentenced to 15 years and eight months in prison for Mark’s manslaughter, after being convicted of bludgeoning the 54-year-old car dealer with a wrench.

It was alleged Gale hit Mark during a dispute over £17,000 that Mark was owed, in 2014.

His body remained undiscovered until 2016, when his remains were found near Hampshire Hill in Mid-Sussex.

Stewart Robertson, 50, of St Aubyns Road, Portslade, was jailed for four years for preventing lawful burial.