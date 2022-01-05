Nik Holland made people smile last year when he masterminded a ceremony for his new front doorstep, with postman Shaun Sopp performing the ribbon cutting on that occasion.

Since then, he has transformed the front door at his park home off Rope Walk and decided it needed something special to launch it.

Nik said: “I wanted a new front door to enhance my new step, however they are so expensive, I just couldn’t afford one.

“So I hatched a plan to revive the existing door. I started by buying uPVC Ogee moulding, then cut them to shape using mitre angles and used the correct paint to spray the entire door white. After that, I installed the handrail and newels.

“Next phase was to install leading to the glazed panel then colour the inner circle. Initially, it was meant to portray the sea, land and the sky. However, somebody pointed out red and orange should not be placed next to each other, according to an old wives’ tale. I thought maybe Beelzebub would rain down anti-righteousness omens to my Kandy Park door and damn me for an eternity, waiting only for the next apocalypse with the four horsemen getting ready to pounce.

“Then, horror of horrors, someone pointed out blue and green should never be seen. Would the old wife never let up?”

Bagua, the Feng Shui energy map, came to the rescue and offered up the spruce to put Nik’s mind at rest.

At this point, Nik engaged the services of a man he calls ‘El Trumper’ to take the proceedings to the next level and officially open the new front door.

Away from his own DIY, Nik tries to assist other park home residents when he can.

He explained: “’I have an estate car, so anyone who needs a lift, etc., I like to help. This may involve trips to the supermarket, vets, dentists, doctors, hospitals, even Covid-19 jabs.”

Nik puts it down to being a Boy Scout and his later training at Portsmouth Art College, where worked as a technical illustrator, as well as learning manners from his mother.