After being cancelled for the past two years, the extravaganza makes its welcome return on Saturday (October 30), and residents and visitors alike can look forward to torch-lit parades, colourful fireworks and a big bonfire on the beach.

The fun starts at 2pm when the William Coles Family Funfair opens on the promenade. Then, at 6pm, the war memorial service will begin at the Cenotaph, and an hour and a half later, at 7.30pm, the grand torchlight procession will begin.

The bonfire will be lit at 9pm with the fireworks display due to start at 9.30pm – and organisers promise this year’s will be ‘extra special’, thanks to an additional contribution from Mr and Mrs Wills.

A spokesperson for the Littlehampton Bonfire Society said: “We are so excited as we approach the date for our event, so please come along and share the joy of it with us – and remember that although it is free, it is put on for your pleasure and to raise money for local good causes.

“Please note that the route is different this year and the timing of events has also changed. We invite you to please buy a programme in support of your society. These are available from many outlets locally.

“There are currently no enforced Covid restrictions, but we encourage spectators to socially distance along the route and on the green for the fireworks.

“St Catherine’s Road and Church Street often have places where you can distance and have an excellent view of the parade.”

Temporary road closures will be in place for the event, affecting Fitzalan Road, Church Street, Manor Parade, Beach Road, St Catherine’s Road, South Terrace, Sea Road, Beach Road, and East Street.