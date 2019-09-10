Littlehampton Civic Society ‘delighted’ by landing famous guest at meeting

Littlehampton Civic Society has landed a VIP guest at its annual general meeting.

Events secretary Angela Tester said: “Our Chairman, Sarah Tyrrell, invited Wayne Hemingway to be our speaker, and we are delighted that he has accepted.”

He will be the star attraction at the meeting, which is being held on September 19 in the Millennium Chamber in Manor House, Church Street, Littlehampton, at 7pm.

The fashion designer founded the Red or Dead label and in 2006 was made an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list.

After selling the label in 1999, he and his wife Gerardine founded HemingwayDesign, a multi-branched architecture and design company which is working on a ‘place brand’ for Bognor Regis, according to its website.

Born in Morecambe, a seaside town in Lancashire, Wayne is also currently an advisor to House of Commons Select Committees on coastal regeneration.

