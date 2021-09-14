The thousands of people who attended the event saw performances from rock and indie bands Don’t Look Now and Borderline, saw Celebration Samba band perform, witnessed a magic show from local entertainer Nick Clark, and watched Sussex Tornados energetic performances.

The dog show was another crowd pleaser, with winners crowned by the mayor of Littlehampton, councillor Michelle Molloy.

The Horticultural and Craft show organised by the town show committee had many entries in every category. Pete Buckley, committee chairman, said: “Can I personally thank all of the committee members for all their hard work putting on this years’ town show.

“I received so many positive comments from exhibitors and general members of the public who were so grateful that the show had gone ahead.

“Our fabulous Littlehampton 2022 Calendars managed to completely sell out the initial run and we took orders for more.

“We are offering free local delivery for orders received before the end of September, see our website for details www.littlehamptontownshow.wordpress.com.”

Councillor Billy Blanchard-Cooper, said: “This was our busiest Town Show and Family Fun Day for several years.

“The community marquee is such a brilliant part of the town show and family fun day and I was overjoyed to see all the hard-working groups and organisations in once place together again.

“Thank you to everyone who attended the event and made it a day to remember.”

1. Littlehampton Town Show and Family Fun Day. Pic S Robards Photo Sales

2. Littlehampton Town Show and Family Fun Day. Pic S Robards Photo Sales

3. Littlehampton Town Show and Family Fun Day. Pic S Robards Photo Sales

4. Littlehampton Town Show and Family Fun Day. Pic S Robards Photo Sales