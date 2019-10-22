Littlehampton fireworks display: everything you need to know

The fireworks display which has risen from the ashes from this year’s cancelled bonfire event will light up the skies this weekend.

On Saturday night at around 8.45pm, East Beach will be sparkling with fireworks by Coles Amusements, which stepped up to the plate after the Littlehampton Bonfire Society announced it had to cancel this year’s parade and bonfire due to safety reasons.

The fireworks display was salvaged thanks to Coles and an anonymous benefactor, whose donations meant it could still take place, with extra funding from Littlehampton Town Council and support from Arun District Council.

Councillor Billy Blanchard-Cooper, chairman of the town council’s Community Resources Committee, said: “Having been a past member of Littlehampton Bonfire Society I was saddened when I learnt the event had to be cancelled.

“Littlehampton Town Council is delighted to be a part of this firework display and we thank everyone involved in ensuring an event goes ahead.

“I am sure everyone will enjoy the display which will be the exact one the Bonfire Society planned to have.”

Coles will be running a fair from 2pm, with traditional funfair rides along the promenade, with caterers and a samba band to entertain visitors before the fireworks begin.

Councillor Dan Purchese, cabinet member for neighbourhood services at Arun District Council, said: “We are delighted to be involved with what promises to be a magnificent fireworks display. A lot of hard work and the generosity of many people are behind this event which I’m sure will be a night to remember.”

Tyndall Jones, a veteran member of the Littlehampton Bonfire Society, has organised a street collection with the funds from this year going to the society to help with funds to hold the full event in 2020.

Speaking after the bonfire cancellation was announced, Tyndall said he was ‘absolutely heartbroken’ by the decision, adding the last three years had been the most challenging during his time with the society due to dwindling volunteer numbers and more strict health and safety rules.

Tyndall Jones has been collecting for the event for 44 years, and has been on the committee for 20 years.

He said: “We have been accused of ‘crying wolf’ over the years about volunteers but we weren’t.

“It is a challenge to come back, but we will do our darndest.”