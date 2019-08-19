Littlehampton group makes a statue for RAF veterans home in Rustington

A home that cares for RAF veterans and their families has been given a handcrafted statue to mark the 100th anniversary of the organisation that runs it.

On Tuesday, August 13, Roy Amos, a member of Men in Sheds – West, visited Princess Marina House in Rustington to present staff with a statue which he had made and had been donated by the Littlehampton group.

Men in Sheds West, donate statue to Princess Marina House, Rustington. General manager Tania Carter receives the sculpture from Roy Amos.

The 69-year-old, who has made other statues for veterans – including a wooden solider that now resides in the Falkland Islands – said he was inspired to make it in memory of his father, Henry Kennard Amos, who flew Spitfire and Hurricane aircraft during the Second World War before dying aged 49 from lung cancer when Roy was 16 in 1965.

Roy said: “I feel so honoured and proud to do anything for the veterans. I would do anything for them, because they did so much for us.”

On the day, Roy and the chairman of Men in Sheds Michael Geen mingled with residents, including a 100-year-old former bomber pilot.

Tania Carter, general manager of Princess Marina House, said: “We appreciate the time and effort that has gone into making this lovely plaque and it will displayed with pride in the home to be enjoyed by all of our guests.”

The home offers short recuperative breaks to serving or ex-service members of the RAF Family, their partners and adult dependants. It is run by the RAF Benevolent Fund, a charity set up in 1919 to support the air force.

To mark the centenary, the fund is appealing to members of the public to help track down RAF veterans and their dependant family members who may need extra help, in a bid to increase the number of people it supports from 50,000 to 100,000 a year.

For more information visit rafbf.org.