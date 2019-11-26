Littlehampton Christmas Lights Switch On & Late Night Shopping, 2019. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.

Littlehampton lights switch on in pictures

Littlehampton High Street was turned into a winter wonderland on Friday when the town’s illuminations were switched on.

The annual event, organised by Littlehampton Town Council and the Traders’ Partnership and supported by the Windmill Cinema, saw hundreds of children meeting Santa and his helpers, which this year included a family of reindeer.

Littlehampton Christmas Lights Switch On & Late Night Shopping, 2019. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.
Littlehampton Christmas Lights Switch On & Late Night Shopping, 2019. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.
Hilsea Portsmouth
JPI Media Resell
Buy a Photo
Littlehampton Christmas Lights Switch On & Late Night Shopping, 2019. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.
Littlehampton Christmas Lights Switch On & Late Night Shopping, 2019. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.
Hilsea Portsmouth
JPI Media Resell
Buy a Photo
Littlehampton Christmas Lights Switch On & Late Night Shopping, 2019. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.
Littlehampton Christmas Lights Switch On & Late Night Shopping, 2019. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.
Hilsea Portsmouth
JPI Media Resell
Buy a Photo
Littlehampton Christmas Lights Switch On & Late Night Shopping, 2019. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.
Littlehampton Christmas Lights Switch On & Late Night Shopping, 2019. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.
Hilsea Portsmouth
JPI Media Resell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4