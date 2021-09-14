Norman Long, 75, of Cornwall Road has said there needs to be something on the blind bend from the new roundabout on the A259 to prevent an accident happening.

He said: “I would like to suggest that either the word ‘slow’ is painted on the road surface, a speed bump to be installed, or perhaps some double-yellow lines to be painted around this bend at the very end of Highdown Drive before an accident occurs there. On Wednesday, September 1, I was coming home from the allotment from the direction of the roundabout and I met a taxi which was in the middle of the road.

“The taxi, which was in my opinion being driven a little too swiftly, was forced into the centre of the road by an inconsiderately parked car right on that bend with two wheels on the pavement.

Littlehampton man calls for safety precautions to be put in place on the double bend into Highdown Drive, Littlehampton near the junction for the new roundabout. Picture: Steve Robards

“Fortunately I was travelling slowly enough to avoid a collision.”

Mr Long is also concerned about what will happen when the new road from The Littlehampton Academy opens. He said: “This area will become very busy with lots of school children on bikes and scooters and they will be crossing this corner mornings and afternoons.”

A West Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “The suggested measures were not part of the conditions for the Fitzalan Link Road planning permission.

“In common with all other road schemes of this nature, there will be a safety audit when any necessary changes can be considered.

“This scheme has had a road safety audit at both the feasibility and detail design stages. The final audit will take place once both the Fitzalan Link Road and the southern part of the Lyminster Bypass are constructed and open as the whole picture has to be taken into consideration.”