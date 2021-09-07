Peter Burns, 65, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2017, co-founded the Positively Parkinson’s Challenge to help people adjust to life after diagnosis and demonstrate what can be achieved through exercise, a positive mind set, and rising to challenges.

The challenge, named ‘The Big Splash’, was to swim 5km from Gosport, Hampshire, to Ryde on the Isle of Wight, and after being postponed due to bad weather, Peter and 11 others finally got to complete the swim.

Luckily, the weather at the weekend was ‘perfect’. Peter said: “The conditions on Sunday were perfect, it was a lovely, sunny day and the water was calm when we started.”

Some of the Positively Parkinson's swimmers embracing after their 5km swim from Gosport to Ryde in the Isle of Wight. Photo by Ian Dickens

Peter said that swimming is the best form of exercise for Parkinson’s, and that is why they chose to do the 5,000 metre swim across the Solent. Peter added: “Everyone who took part had a reason to do it.

“Myself and two others have Parkinson’s, we are 65, 61, and 57, and are the three oldest swimmers, there were two clinicians who work with Parkinson’s, and other people whose friends and relatives have it.

“The shear emotion of people having achieved the swim was quite remarkable.

“It was a very emotional thing, you’ve been pushing yourself very hard to cross and then when you reach the end you realise all the effort that goes in and you have a release of emotion at the end.”

Handshakes to celebrate after the 5km Solent Swim in support of Cure Parkinson's. Photo by Ian Dickens

The Positively Parkinson’s team has raised more than £37,000, but are still hoping to reach the £40k mark. Peter said: “The amount we’ve raised has gone beyond our wildest expectations, we never expected to raise so much.”

If anyone else wants to raise money and awareness for Parkinson’s, they can do so by matching the 5,000 metre distance, which is 200 lengths of a 25 metre pool, at their local swimming pool.

You have until December to complete the challenge.

You can sign up for free on the Cure Parkinsons website and set up your own JustGiving page to start fundraising.

Peter Burns, who has Parkinson's himself, celebrating with a bottle of champagne after swimming 5km from Gosport to Ryde in support of Cure Parkinson's. Photo by Ian Dickens

Positively Parkinson's swimmers celebrating with each other after swimming 5km across the Solent for Cure Parkinsons. Photo by Ian Dickens

A happy swimmer smiles with relief after swimming 5km across the Solent to raise awareness and funds for Parkinson's, Photo by Ian Dickens