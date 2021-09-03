Peter Burns will lead 12 swimmers, all with a connection to Parkinson’s, in swimming from Gosport, Hampshire, to Ryde on the Isle of Wight at 2.30pm on Sunday (September 5).

The 5,000-metre Positively Parkinson’s swim had previously been postponed due to adverse weather conditions.

A spokesperson for the swimmers said: “Positively Parkinson’s and the swimmers would like to thank everyone who has donated or contributed to the Big Splash for Parkinson’s which currently stands over an incredible £36,000.

Peter, from Littlehampton, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2017, and Vicky, from Southampton, who is a co-director of LV Rehabilitation specialists in Neurological Rehabilitation, are leading the 5km swim from Portsmouth to the Isle of Wight on Sunday

“The team has been humbled by peoples generosity, kindness and empathy, with many people sharing a personal story when they donate.

“The team are riding on the crest of a wave and would dearly love to raise the total even higher over the remaining days and dare to dream of raising £40,000 to help Cure Parkinson’s.”

Anyone who would like to donate or sponsor a swimmer can do do at the swim challenge JustGiving page.

More information about Sunday’s challenge, as well as the ongoing 5k Pool Swim fundraiser, can be found at www.positivelyparkinsons.co.uk