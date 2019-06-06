Littlehampton marks the 75th anniversary of D-Day

Littlehampton has marked the 75th anniversary of D-Day with a memorial service.

Members of the Royal British Legion and dignitaries including councillors from Arun District Council attended a service this morning at the war memorial in Caffyn's Field.

The service began which a speech that said: "Let us remember before God and commend to his sure keeping those who have died for their country in war, those whom we know and whose memory we treasure, and today especially those who gave their lives in June 1944 and subsequent months during the liberation of France."

For the Fallen, a poem written by Laurence Binyon and published in 1914, was read out and the Last Post was played before a silence was observed for those who died on D-Day and during other conflicts.

The service was organised by the Royal British Legion and members and veterans were in attendance.