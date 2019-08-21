Littlehampton mayor praised for empathy shown to homeless people during visit to breakfast club

Turning Tides was pleased to welcome Littlehampton mayor Tracey Baker to its breakfast club for homeless and insecurely housed men and women in the town.

The club supports an average of 20 people a day, opening at Littlehampton United Church from Monday to Friday, 9am to 10.30am.

Mayor Tracey Baker with volunteers and staff at Littlehampton Community Hub, where she found out all about the breakfast club for the homeless

Mrs Baker learned visitors to the club are given free breakfast cereals, toast and a drink, plus a full-cooked breakfast for 50p, for those who are able to contribute.

She was told this is often their only cooked meal of the day.

One-to-one support is provided by Turning Tides’ advice and assessment worker and community inclusion workers. This can include identifying and securing accommodation, as well as accessing support from other providers.

There is also specialist support available covering substance misuse, wellbeing, mental health and social work.

Richard Erdelyi, Littlehampton Community Hub manager, said: “We are very grateful to the mayor of Littlehampton, councillor Tracey Baker, for coming along to the breakfast club.

“She listened attentively to staff, volunteers and clients alike. It is very important that our clients feel that they do matter and that people do care what happens to them, which was illustrated by the empathy shown by the mayor.”

Turning Tides works in the Littlehampton area to support people who are homeless or insecurely housed. For more information, visit www.turning-tides.org.uk