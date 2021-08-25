Littlehampton performers present ‘Music by the River’ over bank holiday weekend

Littlehampton Town Council has introduced a programme of entertainment over the bank holiday weekend to entertain residents and visitors alike.

On Saturday (August 28), female vocalist and guitarist Becca Huggett will be performing acoustic covers and her own material from 1pm to 2.45pm, and Clumsy Entertainment will present a family magic show from 4pm to 5pm.

Sunday will see Joel Peter perform from midday to 3pm, followed by Emma Cranham and other vocalists presented by RRS Music Management.

Pier Road, Littlehampton, will see various entertainers over the bank holiday weekend as part of Littlehampton Town Council programme. Photo from Littlehampton Town Council

And on bank holiday Monday, the Blue Moon Trio jazz band will perform from 1pm to 3pm.

Chair of the town council’s community resources committee, Billy Blanchard-Cooper said: “We are absolutely delighted to be able to bring entertainment to this stunning area of our town.

“It was felt that in addition to making it a safer place for visitors and residents through the pedestrianisation, adding entertainment would create an even bigger buzz in this waterfront setting.

“The weather hasn’t been kind to us and some acts have had to cancel last minute but we hope that the sun will shine and you will get to enjoy the programme on offer.”

Singer Joel Peter, who will be among those performing in Pier Road, Littlehampton, throughout the bank holiday weekened. Photo from Littlehampton Town Council

As well as the riverside entertainment, the last last LOVE Local Arts event is happening a few feet away on the High Street.

The Music by the River programme is also offering buskers the opportunity to perform. A spokesperson for Littlehampton Town Council said: “In addition to paid performances there is a busking spot outside the Nelson Hotel which has been used by several artists, all of whom have enjoyed it and thanked those who watched them.

“All buskers are invited to use the space on a first come first served basis, no need to book but if the Council can promote if notified in advance.”

They added: “Please note that performances are subject to good weather and may change without notice.

“More acts are being added all the time so make sure you check our website and socials for news.

“If you are an artist and wish to get involved simply email [email protected] for more information.

“Battery operated sound systems are allowed, you MUST have public liability insurance.”