Littlehampton residents still without water after water main pipe bursts

Southern Water has said residents of Littlehampton and Wick are continuing to suffer water problems after an incident yesterday (September 7).

A burst water main in Toddington Lane, Wick, yesterday left many homes without water or with low pressure.

Southern Water said on Twitter this morning (September 8) it was still working on the area but some customers were still experiencing issues with their water.

The water company, the tweet said, was having to 'balance supply and demand', but expected the situation to steadily improve.

The situation should be fully repaired today, the tweet added, before thanking residents for their patience.