Littlehampton Rotary Club: Former Littlehampton doctor honoured as he steps down from Rotary after 60 years’ service
A former Littlehampton doctor has been honoured for his 60 years’ service as a Rotarian, as he steps down from the organisation.
Ian Eastwood, 96, has had to withdraw from active service at Littlehampton Rotary Club due to age but has become an honorary member, welcome at any time with his wife Jane.
Ian came to Littlehampton in 1960, when he was appointed junior doctor at the general practice of Dr Stuart in Fitzalan Road.
Keen to become involved in community life, he joined Littlehampton Photographic Society and Littlehampton Hockey Club, where he played for the second team. Ian also purchased a dinghy and joined Arun Yacht Club for moorings.
In the late 1960s, Dr Stuart’s practice moved from his home to Littlehampton Health Centre, along with two other surgeries, and continued to operate there until Fitzalan Medical Group opened.
Ian was also medical officer for the RAF Benevolent Fund at Princess Marina House in Rustington.
Geoff Watts, club secretary, presented Ian with a certificate signed by Nick Scott, leader of Rotary Great Britain & Ireland.
Geoff said: “Ian joined Littlehampton Rotary Club in 1960 for a few months and left but rejoined in 1961. He became president of the club in 1976/77 and was honoured with a Paul Harris Fellowship, Rotary’s highest accolade, after 50 years’ membership in 2011.
“Ian now being an honorary member means that he and his wife Jane are welcomed at our club any time, and they do not have to pay for membership.”