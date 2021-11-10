A remembrance evening was held at the New Inn, Norfolk Road, Littlehampton, to commemorate founder member Neil Cousins, former secretary Leo Jones and prop forward Gary Davies.

Neil and Leo both died during lockdown and Gary, who had played prop forward for many years for the club, sadly died recently.

Paul Best, treasurer, said: “The club decided that it would be appropriate to hold a fundraising evening in aid of the RNLI, as Neil was ex-Royal Navy and Leo an ex-Arun Diver.

Littlehampton Rugby Club presents a cheque for £1,830 to Littlehampton RNLI in memory of three former members

“During the evening, we held a horse racing event, which raised £1,830 for the RNLI.

“The evening was well attended by past members and current players plus our main sponsors M&R Stoneworks and Mike Page Landscapes, who were both very generous. A thank you also to Malcolm Finch, who donated his winnings from the last race to the charity.

“Also, a big thank you to Mark Quinney, Mark Lovegrove, James and Sharon Ayling, Paul Best and our hosts James and Becky Crossley at The New Inn, who made the evening possible.”