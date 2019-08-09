Littlehampton’s Screen on the Green: everything you need to know

Film fans are gearing up for a night of entertainment as the popular Screen on the Green event returns for a sixth year.

On August, Saturday 17, audiences will not be able to ‘stop the beat’ at a screening of the 2007 reboot of the musical film Hairspray!.

The Littlehampton Town Council organised Screen On The Green - The Greatest Showman screening on 17th August 2018. Picture: Scott Ramsey

Read more:

Littlehampton mayor praises ‘biggest-ever’ Screen on the Green turnout

The free event, funded by Littlehampton Town Council and supported by the Mortgage Advice Bureau Chichester, also includes live entertainment before the screening and will be held at West Green.

The chairman of the town council’s Community Resources Committee, councillor Billy Blanchard-Cooper, said: “This year we are excited to present not only an amazing film but also a whole evening of entertainment.

“With live entertainment and an upbeat film, this night won’t be one to miss!”

From 4pm at the Stage by the Sea, acoustic cover artist Aaron Lowe Music will sing hits from the last five decades, followed by Morgan M James covering modern songs. Nathan – The Ultimate Gary Barlow Experience is at 6.15pm followed by close-up magic expert Matt Parro at 6.45pm and Marvin Ford at 7.30pm, who was the ‘Unexpected Star’ in Michael McIntyre’s Big Show on BBC1.

Hairspray! will be shown when the sun sets at 8.45pm.

Food will be available from local vendors The Rollingstones Pizzeria, Kang Foo Noodles, Nic and Ben’s Pic’n’Mix, Popcorn and candy floss, Cous Cups healthy and vegan street food and the Littlehampton District Lions Club selling tea, coffee and snacks.

Collections will also be taking place before and after the film to raise money for the mayor’s chosen charities RNLI and The Firefighters Charity.

Hairspray! is a PG certificate film in the UK and is suitable for all. Children are welcome, but the late finishing time may mean that it is more suitable for older children, a council spokesman said.

This event is weather dependent, they added.