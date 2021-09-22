Tony Squires, who died in April 2020, served with 5th Littlehampton Sea Scouts from 1977, initially as a member of the group’s committee. He then became involved in the Cub Scout group, before becoming a handyman in his later years.

Tony was also a long-serving town and district councillor, as well as a former Littlehampton mayor.

To honour his long service the Sea Scout group, based in Lineside Way, Wick, has unveiled a plaque at its Gordon Hall premises.

Gathered around the tree planted in Tony Squires' memory, from left, Beaver leader Laura Stoddart, 5th Littlehampton Sea Scouts chairperson Rachel Kerwick, Littlehampton councillors David Chace and Freddie Tandy, deputy mayor Jill Long, Nick Gibb MP, Wendy Squires, Arundel and Littlehampton District Scouts representative Jill Gladman, Scout leader Clare Frostick. Picture: Lilla Wantuch-Michalska / Lilla WM Photo

The commemoration, which took place during the group’s annual meeting on Saturday, was attended by Bognor Regis and Littlehampton MP Nick Gibb, Tony’s widow Wendy Squires, dignitaries from Arun District Council and Littlehampton Town Council, and families and young people who are part of the group.

Kester Riley, group Scout leader, said: “Tony was a true gentleman, a kind, compassionate and selfless man who touched so many lives, forever offering help and support to those that needed it.

“Tony set a great example for all those who met him. He devoted more than 40 years to Scouting and did so much for the town of Littlehampton. Everyone remembers him very fondly and we are grateful for all he did.”

The annual meeting also included long service awards being presented to Scout leaders Claire Frostick and Zachary Matzen, who have been an integral part of running the Scout section, teaching life and adventure skills to boys and girls aged 10 to 14 for a combined total of 20 years.

Wendy Squires with Tony's lifetime friend, Gary Silverson. Picture: Lilla Wantuch-Michalska / Lilla WM Photo

There was live music from Bognor Regis performer Dave Harris and a children’s show from Clumsy Entertainment, as well as the opportunity to have a go at crate stacking, one of the many activities enjoyed by Beavers, Cubs and Scouts.

Kester added: “We were so lucky the sun shone on our special day, with more than 200 people from the local community, including the local MP and town and district representatives.

“It was fantastic to see all the families enjoying themselves and we used this opportunity to thank those who do so much for us as a group and invest their free time into the next generation.

“After the Covid-19 pandemic, this was a much-needed release for all.”

Members of 5th Littlehampton Sea Scouts repeating the Scout Promise in front of the tree, watched by dignitaries. Picture: Lilla Wantuch-Michalska / Lilla WM Photo