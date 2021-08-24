BASF, a biological nematodes production company with a site in Littlehampton, stepped in to support 5th Littlehampton Scout Group after hearing it was in need of new kit.

Amy Slade from BASF said: “Societal engagement is part of our sustainability commitment to support communities close to our sites, so this was a perfect opportunity to help locally.

“The Littlehampton Scout Group has since become one of BASF’s chosen charities to support, as the Scouts helps to enrich the lives of local children.”

Thrilled with the new equipment, 5th Littlehampton Sea Scouts chairman Rachel Kerwock, left, and Scout leader Laura Stoddart with Scout Abigail Little, Beaver Matthew Kerwick and Young Leader Rhianna Stoddart

It was BASF colleague Katie Sivyer who alerted the company, having noticed that her daughter Abigail’s Scout group was in major need of new equipment.

The company agreed to help, purchasing a range of equipment for all ages, and once the lockdown restrictions were lifted, BASF staff were able to present the equipment to the children.

Rachel Kerwock, chair of the Scout group, said: “We were so appreciative to receive this fantastic equipment and the children were even more elated.

“Most of our funding comes from organising events to raise money, so this generous donation from BASF has made a huge difference.”

The children were delighted to receive the archery kit and quickly put their bow and arrow skills to the test.

Scout leader Laura Stoddart said: “This will give us the opportunity to build skills and show the young people how exciting new adventures and activities are.”