Littlehampton Sea Cadets: Walking Into History trail impresses competition judges

Sea Cadets were tasked with creating a trail inspired by the history of their local area, supported by CITiZAN, the Coastal and Intertidal Zone Archaeological Network, and the creative social enterprise Seekers.

The Littlehampton team discovered the town was founded as a fishing settlement and the harbour was used for shipbuilding in the 1500s, then became a tourist resort in the early 1800s, as people believed that sea water cured diseases.

Clair Martin, Seekers creative director, said: “I was seriously impressed with their knowledge of the local area and presentation skills.”

Winners of the Walking Into History competition with their prizes, presented by Lt (SCC) Timothy Collins

Clair and Lt/Cdr (SCC)Tim Collins, Sea Cadets district officer, visited the unit earlier this month and were given a tour of the unit and grounds by the cadets.

Mr Collins presented the unit with a certificate and the winning team with compasses.

Lt (SCC) Dawn Osborne, Littlehampton unit press officer, said: “The team had to create a circular five-mile walk, with a list of directions, starting from the unit HQ, exploring all the history and historical places the trail came across, with a minimum of eight points of interest along the route.”

Mr Collins also took the opportunity to present Ordinary Cadet A. Smallbone with her BTEC Level One in teamwork and personal development, along with her mechanical engineering intermediate certificate.

Ordinary Cadet R. Orchard was also presented with his mechanical engineering intermediate certificate, which was achieved by virtual training during the national lockdown.