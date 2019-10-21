Littlehampton sets an example as pilot project looks to boost integration between care homes and community groups

Staff and residents at a Littlehampton care home have spent a year raising money for Care for Veterans, including a four-mile walk and summer party.

They all said it had been great fun, getting everyone at Oakland Grange together, and they were delighted to have raised £676.74 in total for the hospital home in Worthing.

Staff and residents at Oakland Grange, ready for the four-mile sponsored walk around Littlehampton

Naomi Roberts, care manager, said: “Oakland Grange has been raising money for the wonderful charity Care for Veterans throughout the year and we have held several events, including a four-mile walk around Littlehampton.

“Both the residents and staff have been involved and it has been great fun. We visited the charity to present a cheque for £631.55. We have also had donations through Facebook and JustGiving, with the total amount raised being £676.74. We are very proud as a care home to have raised this money and helped towards a great charity.

“As a care home in the heart of the community, we love reaching out to charities and local organisations to help and get involved with various events and activities.”

Christine Gillott, senior fundraiser at Care for Veterans, said everyone at the home was grateful for the support.

Presenting the cheque for �631.55 at Care for Veterans in Worthing

She added: “The money they have raised will go towards the vital care and rehabilitation of our veterans. What a fabulous example of one community helping another.”

The home, in St Flora’s Road, is part of the community engagement pilot project being run by West Sussex County Council.

Naomi explained; “We are reaching out to local community organisations to encourage integration with care homes and the community.

“From the pilot project, we are producing a toolkit for other West Sussex homes to use to help them reach out to community organisations and to hopefully make it easier for them by providing working examples and useful contacts.

“The project has been a huge success and we hope to carry it on for many years to come, to help to improve the lives and wellbeing of our residents in their later years of life.”